U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Cruz, Holiday Greeting

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Cruz, a crew member assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris (WPC 1144, shares a holiday greeting while deployed in the Northern Arabian Sea, Dec. 10, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isalene K. Ferrell)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 17:04
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908121
|VIRIN:
|231210-G-G0100-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110050497
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|BH
|Hometown:
|MANAMA, BH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
