    Joint Task Force-Red Hill Announces RHBFSF Gravity Defueling Complete

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, announces the completion of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) gravity defueling at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 15, 2023. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the RHBFSF. This stage saw the removal of more than 99.5 percent of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transportation of the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. Phase 5 defueling continues with the removal of residual fuel located in the surge lines and portions of the tank gallery. JTF-RH will complete its defueling mission at the end of Phase 5, which is projected to end no later than March 31, 2024. (DoD video by U.S. (DoD video by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023
    Location: HI, US

    Red Hill
    JTF RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    RHBFSF

