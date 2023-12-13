Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill at Cameron University's Vet Fest 2023

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill Soldiers and mascots attended and participated in Cameron University's Vet Fest Nov. 6-7, 2023.

    Vet Fest is a two-day amalgamation of events hosted by the university's Office of Veterans Affairs to honor U.S. Veterans, Soldiers and their families.

    Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment and the Fort Sill Artillery Half-Section fired a M119 Howitzer and a French-75 World War I artillery gun to kick off the festivities. In addition, Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. James Peay was a guest speaker, and Cameron students got to spend quality time with 428th Field Artillery Brigade mascots Big Deuce and Short Round.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Fort Sill
    Artillery
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Half Section
    BeAllYouCanBe

