Fort Sill at Cameron University's Vet Fest 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908114" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Sill Soldiers and mascots attended and participated in Cameron University's Vet Fest Nov. 6-7, 2023.



Vet Fest is a two-day amalgamation of events hosted by the university's Office of Veterans Affairs to honor U.S. Veterans, Soldiers and their families.



Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment and the Fort Sill Artillery Half-Section fired a M119 Howitzer and a French-75 World War I artillery gun to kick off the festivities. In addition, Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. James Peay was a guest speaker, and Cameron students got to spend quality time with 428th Field Artillery Brigade mascots Big Deuce and Short Round.