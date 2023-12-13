Fort Sill Soldiers and mascots attended and participated in Cameron University's Vet Fest Nov. 6-7, 2023.
Vet Fest is a two-day amalgamation of events hosted by the university's Office of Veterans Affairs to honor U.S. Veterans, Soldiers and their families.
Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment and the Fort Sill Artillery Half-Section fired a M119 Howitzer and a French-75 World War I artillery gun to kick off the festivities. In addition, Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. James Peay was a guest speaker, and Cameron students got to spend quality time with 428th Field Artillery Brigade mascots Big Deuce and Short Round.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 15:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908114
|VIRIN:
|231106-D-NR812-5446
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_110050362
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill at Cameron University's Vet Fest 2023, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT