B-Roll: Steel Knight 23.2: 3rd Bn., 4th Marines trains to conduct blood transfusions

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, train to perform blood transfusions as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 2, 2023. The Marines and Sailors of 3rd Bn., 4th Marines, are leading the way during the second phase of Infantry Battalion Experiment, a service-level campaign to inform the future force design of the infantry battalion to conduct expeditionary, offensive and defensive operations. The training is part of the Valkyrie Program, which was created to train corpsmen and Marines to perform blood transfusions. Steel Knight is a three-phase exercise designed to train I Marine Expeditionary Force in the planning, deployment and command and control of a joint force against a peer or near-peer adversary combat force and enhance existing live-fire and maneuver capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)