U.S. Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, utilize experimental equipment as part of Exercise Steel Knight at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 1, 2023. The Marines and Sailors of 3rd Bn., 4th Marines, are leading the way during the second phase of Infantry Battalion Experiment, a service-level campaign to inform the future force design of the infantry battalion to conduct expeditionary, offensive and defensive operations. Steel Knight is a three-phase exercise designed to train I Marine Expeditionary Force in the planning, deployment and command and control of a joint force against a peer or near-peer adversary combat force and enhance existing live-fire and maneuver capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908112
|VIRIN:
|231201-M-RK059-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110050356
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Steel Knight 23.2: 3rd Bn., 4th Marines tests experimental equipment, by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT