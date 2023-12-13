Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Steel Knight 23.2: 3rd Bn., 4th Marines conducts live-fire attack on Range 401

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, execute a live-fire attack on Range 401 as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Nov. 30, 2023. The Marines and Sailors of 3rd Bn., 4th Marines, are leading the way during the second phase of Infantry Battalion Experiment, a service-level campaign to inform the future force design of the infantry battalion to conduct expeditionary, offensive and defensive operations. Steel Knight is a three-phase exercise designed to train I Marine Expeditionary Force in the planning, deployment and command and control of a joint force against a peer or near-peer adversary combat force and enhance existing live-fire and maneuver capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908111
    VIRIN: 231130-M-RK059-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_110050355
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Steel Knight 23.2: 3rd Bn., 4th Marines conducts live-fire attack on Range 401, by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    3/4
    1st Marine Division
    Twentynine Palms
    SK 23.2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT