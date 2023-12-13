Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Operations Command: 2023 Command Team Holiday Message

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting and Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Lloyd, Commander and Command Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Operations Command, deliver a message to the force for the 2023 Holiday Season. The U.S. Space Force’s first Field Command, SpOC generates, presents, and sustains combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space and combat support forces. (U.S. Space Force Video by Dave Grim)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 14:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 908099
    VIRIN: 231208-F-WA228-8384
    Filename: DOD_110050239
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Holiday
    USSF
    SpOC
    2023
    US Space Force
    Space Operations Command

