U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting and Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Lloyd, Commander and Command Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Operations Command, deliver a message to the force for the 2023 Holiday Season. The U.S. Space Force’s first Field Command, SpOC generates, presents, and sustains combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space and combat support forces. (U.S. Space Force Video by Dave Grim)
|12.08.2023
|12.15.2023 14:29
|PSA
|908099
|231208-F-WA228-8384
|DOD_110050239
|00:01:21
|US
|0
|0
This work, Space Operations Command: 2023 Command Team Holiday Message, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
