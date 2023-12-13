Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DT-3 F-35B First of Class Flight Trials HMS Prince of Wales BRoll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Video by Kyra Helwick 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    Members of the NAS Patuxent River F-35 Integrated Test Force embarked aboard the U.K. Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales for four weeks of flight testing for DT-3 F-35B First of Class Flight Trials from October 2023 to November 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 14:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908097
    VIRIN: 231008-N-PF253-3405
    Filename: DOD_110050202
    Length: 00:24:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DT-3 F-35B First of Class Flight Trials HMS Prince of Wales BRoll, by Kyra Helwick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patuxent River Integrated Test Force
    F-35
    UK aircraft carrier
    WESTLANT 23
    F-35B Lightening II
    HMS Prince of Wales (R09)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT