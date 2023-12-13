Members of the NAS Patuxent River F-35 Integrated Test Force embarked aboard the U.K. Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales for four weeks of flight testing for DT-3 F-35B First of Class Flight Trials from October 2023 to November 2023.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 14:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908097
|VIRIN:
|231008-N-PF253-3405
|Filename:
|DOD_110050202
|Length:
|00:24:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DT-3 F-35B First of Class Flight Trials HMS Prince of Wales BRoll, by Kyra Helwick, identified by DVIDS
