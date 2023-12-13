Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Dream

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivy Thomas 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Edward Appiah, an Airman with the 121st Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineering Squadron, talks about why he joined the Air National Guard and the benefits of serving, and he encourages other immigrants to enlist. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman First Class Ivy Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 14:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 908096
    VIRIN: 230916-Z-TI419-9228
    Filename: DOD_110050196
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Dream, by A1C Ivy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    Ohio

    TAGS

    air national guard
    civil engineering
    immigrant
    national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT