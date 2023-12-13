Senior Airman Edward Appiah, an Airman with the 121st Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineering Squadron, talks about why he joined the Air National Guard and the benefits of serving, and he encourages other immigrants to enlist. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman First Class Ivy Thomas)
|09.16.2023
|12.15.2023 14:31
|Commercials
|908096
|230916-Z-TI419-9228
|DOD_110050196
|00:02:40
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|1
|1
National Guard Bureau
Ohio
