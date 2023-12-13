San Diego Native Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyrel J. Green

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN DIEGO (Dec. 15, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tyrel Jaye Green, native of San Diego, California and stationed onboard USS ESSEX (LHD 2), talks about his experiences in the Navy and of the challenges and rewards of being a security professional. Green is grateful for what the Navy has provided for his family and strives to honor the legacy of those who came before him. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Nolan G. Valerio)