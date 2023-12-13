Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Diego Native Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyrel J. Green

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Ensign Nolan Valerio 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 15, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tyrel Jaye Green, native of San Diego, California and stationed onboard USS ESSEX (LHD 2), talks about his experiences in the Navy and of the challenges and rewards of being a security professional. Green is grateful for what the Navy has provided for his family and strives to honor the legacy of those who came before him. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Nolan G. Valerio)

