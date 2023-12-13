Walking Tour of Montgomery Locks and Dam (Closed Captioned)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join Jenna Cunningham, the resident engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, on a walking tour of the Montgomery Locks and Dam on the Ohio River near Monaca, Pennsylvania.



Montgomery is one of three navigation structures on the Ohio River planned for major reconstruction upgrades as part of the Upper Ohio Navigation Project, a multi-billion-dollar construction project that will replace locks at Emsworth, Dashields, and Montgomery locks and dams. The project at Montgomery will replace the auxiliary chamber, measuring 56 feet wide by 360 feet long, with a lock measuring 110 feet wide by 600 feet long.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started constructing Montgomery Locks and Dam in 1932 and finished in 1936. The project became operational June 1936. The facility will undergo major reconstruction to enlarge the auxiliary lock into a 600-foot chamber as part of the Upper Ohio Navigation Project. Montgomery is located at river mile 31.7.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It has more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)