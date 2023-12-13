SpOC 2023 in Review: Global Operations

A motion graphics retrospective of Space Operations Command’s (SpOC) achievements in the area of operations. The U.S. Space Force’s first Field Command, SpOC generates, presents, and sustains combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space and combat support forces. (U.S. Space Force Video by Dave Grim)
