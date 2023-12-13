Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SpOC 2023 in Review: People & Partnerships

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    A motion graphics retrospective of Space Operations Command’s (SpOC) achievements in the areas of people and partnerships. The U.S. Space Force’s first Field Command, SpOC generates, presents, and sustains combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space and combat support forces. (U.S. Space Force Video by Dave Grim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 14:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 908092
    VIRIN: 231215-F-WA228-4337
    Filename: DOD_110050149
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SpOC 2023 in Review: People & Partnerships, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    People
    USSF
    SpOC
    2023
    US Space Force
    Space Operations Command

