    Happy Holidays from SUBLANT to Division 021

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Alora Blosch 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Members of the Submarine Forces Atlantic staff wish a Happy Holidays and offer words of encouragement to the recruits in division 021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alora R. Blosch)

    motivation
    Holiday Season
    sponsor RTC
    division 021

