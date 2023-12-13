Wasp Completes Fast Cruise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK– The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) completes a fast cruise Jan. 6, 2023, as the ship transitions from a maintenance availability becoming operational and preparing for a future scheduled deployment. A fast cruise is a simulated underway consisting of various drills including abandon ship, man overboard, loss of steering and general quarters to prepare the crew before they return to sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alora R. Blosch)