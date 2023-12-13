Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wasp Completes Fast Cruise

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    NORFOLK– The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) completes a fast cruise Jan. 6, 2023, as the ship transitions from a maintenance availability becoming operational and preparing for a future scheduled deployment. A fast cruise is a simulated underway consisting of various drills including abandon ship, man overboard, loss of steering and general quarters to prepare the crew before they return to sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alora R. Blosch)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 14:00
    VIRIN: 230106-N-KC543-1001
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

    TAGS

    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    amphibious assault ship
    training
    fast cruise
    operational

