Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRC Holiday Animation 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Holiday Animation Animation created as an observance of the holiday season in December 2023, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, December 151, 2023. This animation was created as a TASK to celebrate the observance of the 2023 Holiday Season. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908083
    VIRIN: 231215-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110050026
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC Holiday Animation 2023, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Christmas
    Season
    AFRC
    Inspiring
    Happy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT