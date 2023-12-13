Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASD(SO/LIC) Christopher Maier Holiday Message

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Christopher Maier delivers a holiday message at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 14, 2023. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 12:42
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908072
    VIRIN: 231214-D-KY598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110049863
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    This work, ASD(SO/LIC) Christopher Maier Holiday Message, by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Pentagon
    message
    holiday
    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict
    ASD(SO/LIC)

