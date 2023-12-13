Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Greetings from the 59th Medical Wing!

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    A holiday message from the 59th Medical Wing Command Team:

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, 59th Medical Wing commander
    Col. Wade Adair, 59th Medical Wing deputy commander
    Chief Master. Sgt. Kristy Earls, 59th Medical Wing command chief

    Music: "Christmas 1" by Magenta Six

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 12:17
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908036
    VIRIN: 231214-F-QW125-4511
    Filename: DOD_110049734
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Medical

