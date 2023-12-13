The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center leadership team of Maj. Gen. John Allen, commander, Mr. Samuel Grable, executive director, Col. Kelly Sams, deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dana Council, command chief master sergeant, send 2023 holiday wishes to the global AFIMSC team of more than 4,000. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 10:48
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908009
|VIRIN:
|231212-F-GD062-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110049469
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFIMSC Holiday Message 2023!, by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT