    Hearts For Elim

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.14.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The video highlights a food drive that starts in November and ends in the first week of December at the Elim Christian Center, Poland. The event received roughly 3,000 pounds of food donations and gave that food to 40 to 50 families in Poland. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 09:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907997
    VIRIN: 231114-F-HO957-1001
    Filename: DOD_110049259
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, Hearts For Elim, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    Saber Nation
    Poland Food Drive
    Hearts For Elim

