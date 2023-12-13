Hearts For Elim

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The video highlights a food drive that starts in November and ends in the first week of December at the Elim Christian Center, Poland. The event received roughly 3,000 pounds of food donations and gave that food to 40 to 50 families in Poland. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Imani West)