The video highlights a food drive that starts in November and ends in the first week of December at the Elim Christian Center, Poland. The event received roughly 3,000 pounds of food donations and gave that food to 40 to 50 families in Poland. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 09:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907997
|VIRIN:
|231114-F-HO957-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110049259
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hearts For Elim, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spangdahlem Air Base
