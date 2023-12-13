Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buckeye Spark ignites innovation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Video by Ralph Branson, Tech. Sgt. James Courtright, Staff Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs, Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn and Airman 1st Class Ivy Thomas

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Bright Kang, a flight line trainer with the 121st Maintenance Group, and Senior Master Sgt. Shaun Hansel, senior enlisted leader with the 121st Comptroller Flight, describe Buckeye Spark, the 121st Air Refueling Wing's newly chartered Spark Cell. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 121st ARW Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907994
    VIRIN: 231101-Z-F3873-1999
    PIN: 230A13
    Filename: DOD_110049223
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckeye Spark ignites innovation, by Ralph Branson, TSgt James Courtright, SSgt Mikayla Gibbs, TSgt Wendy Kuhn and A1C Ivy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    air national guard
    kc135
    national guard
    innovation
    spark cell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT