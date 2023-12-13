Warfighter Supporting Warfighters

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Davis James, 87th Communications Squadron Client Systems Technician, demonstrates his capabilities in support of the Joint Force at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023. As the U.S. Department of Defense's Premiere Joint Force Installation, the 'Warfighters Supporting Warfighters' series will showcase how Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Guardians, and Coastguardsmen make the mission happen daily at JB MDL. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 11:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907993
|VIRIN:
|231019-F-WJ090-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110049220
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
