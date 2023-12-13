Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter Supporting Warfighters

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Davis James, 87th Communications Squadron Client Systems Technician, demonstrates his capabilities in support of the Joint Force at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023. As the U.S. Department of Defense's Premiere Joint Force Installation, the 'Warfighters Supporting Warfighters' series will showcase how Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Guardians, and Coastguardsmen make the mission happen daily at JB MDL. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907993
    VIRIN: 231019-F-WJ090-1001
    Filename: DOD_110049220
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: NJ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfighter Supporting Warfighters, by A1C Aidan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Warfighter Supporting Warfighters

