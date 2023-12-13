The Pulse: Ep. 6

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A monthly newscast with stories from around Walter Reed. In this episode we covered the the importance of platelet donations, we heard about Jared Lenahan's incredible story of recovery, and we relived Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson visit to Walter Reed, Dec. 12, 2023.