A monthly newscast with stories from around Walter Reed. In this episode we covered the the importance of platelet donations, we heard about Jared Lenahan's incredible story of recovery, and we relived Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson visit to Walter Reed, Dec. 12, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 11:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|907990
|VIRIN:
|231211-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110049088
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Pulse: Ep. 6, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT