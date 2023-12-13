Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Pulse: Ep. 6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    A monthly newscast with stories from around Walter Reed. In this episode we covered the the importance of platelet donations, we heard about Jared Lenahan's incredible story of recovery, and we relived Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson visit to Walter Reed, Dec. 12, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 11:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 907990
    VIRIN: 231211-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110049088
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pulse: Ep. 6, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    The Pulse
    WRB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT