Footage of simulated bus accident during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 13, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 07:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907989
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-SH233-8763
|Filename:
|DOD_110048998
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Fighting Wyvern: Simulated bus accident b-roll, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT