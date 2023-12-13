Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Fighting Wyvern: Simulated bus accident b-roll

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.13.2023

    Video by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Footage of simulated bus accident during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 13, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 07:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907989
    VIRIN: 231213-F-SH233-8763
    Filename: DOD_110048998
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Exercise Fighting Wyvern: Simulated bus accident b-roll, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    USAFE
    Mass casualties
    Exercise Fighting Wyvern

