Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Rota AFN NOW Holiday Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    12.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julio Martinez 

    AFN Rota

    A video spot from AFN Rota promoting the AFN NOW streaming application.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 06:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907985
    VIRIN: 231215-N-AM904-1001
    PIN: 123647
    Filename: DOD_110048939
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota AFN NOW Holiday Spot, by PO2 Julio Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Rota
    AFN NOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT