    Exercise Poggio Dart 23 B-Roll

    ISTRANA, ITALY

    12.12.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Footage of Exercise Poggio Dart 23 at Istrana Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 06:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907982
    VIRIN: 231212-F-ZJ681-1002
    Filename: DOD_110048893
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: ISTRANA, IT

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    partnership
    Exercise Poggio Dart

