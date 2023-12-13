Footage of Exercise Poggio Dart 23 at Istrana Air Base, Italy, Dec. 12, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 06:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907982
|VIRIN:
|231212-F-ZJ681-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110048893
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|ISTRANA, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Poggio Dart 23 B-Roll, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
