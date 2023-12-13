Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On the Road Again - 48th Ground Transportation

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.15.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amber Follette, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of training validation and operations, explains the day to day operations of ground transportation at RAF Lakenheath, England. Ground transportation supports multiple units all over the Liberty Wing in support of mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35
    United States Air Force
    USAF

