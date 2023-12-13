U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amber Follette, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of training validation and operations, explains the day to day operations of ground transportation at RAF Lakenheath, England. Ground transportation supports multiple units all over the Liberty Wing in support of mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 06:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907981
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-UJ371-2599
|Filename:
|DOD_110048877
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, On the Road Again - 48th Ground Transportation, by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT