The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Equal Opportunity program hosts a National American Indian Heritage Month observance at the Stronger Together Café on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Nov. 3, 2023. The event featured a hoop dance by a parent of a local service member. (U.S Army video by Staff Sgt. Tracy Adjeisarpong)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 05:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907976
|VIRIN:
|231103-A-UA628-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110048832
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison hosts a National American Indian Heritage Month observance, by SSG Tracy Adjeisarpong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT