    Garrison hosts a National American Indian Heritage Month observance

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    11.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tracy Adjeisarpong 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Equal Opportunity program hosts a National American Indian Heritage Month observance at the Stronger Together Café on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Nov. 3, 2023. The event featured a hoop dance by a parent of a local service member. (U.S Army video by Staff Sgt. Tracy Adjeisarpong)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 05:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907976
    VIRIN: 231103-A-UA628-1001
    Filename: DOD_110048832
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE

    Native American History Month
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    NAIHM
    StrongerTogether

