Sound of Freedom

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.15.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jot Hodges, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron test cell noncommissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Brett Parry, 48th CMS aerospace propulsion technician, discuss how the engine test cell contributes to overall total force readiness and to the mission of the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, England. The Liberty Wing's hush house conducts engine functionality tests and comprehensive operational checks on jet engines, guaranteeing both the safety of aircrew and mission ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    12.15.2023
    12.15.2023
    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB

    Test Cell
    48 FW
    aerospace propulsion
    Hush House
    jet engines
    48 CMS

