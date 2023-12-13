Sound of Freedom

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907975" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jot Hodges, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron test cell noncommissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Brett Parry, 48th CMS aerospace propulsion technician, discuss how the engine test cell contributes to overall total force readiness and to the mission of the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, England. The Liberty Wing's hush house conducts engine functionality tests and comprehensive operational checks on jet engines, guaranteeing both the safety of aircrew and mission ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)