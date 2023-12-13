Sound of Freedom

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jot Hodges, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron test cell noncommissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Brett Parry, 48th CMS aerospace propulsion technician, discuss how the engine test cell contributes to overall total force readiness and to the mission of the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, England. The Liberty Wing's hush house conducts engine functionality tests and comprehensive operational checks on jet engines, guaranteeing both the safety of aircrew and mission ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 05:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907975
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-AX516-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110048830
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
