    FLTCM Gonzalez Holiday Greetings

    ITALY

    12.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 15, 2023) Holiday greetings message from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief Johannes J. Gonzalez and his wife Christina Gonzalez. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 06:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907974
    VIRIN: 231215-N-CJ510-1001
    Filename: DOD_110048821
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Holiday Season

