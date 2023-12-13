Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Pietro Infine InFocus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 12, 2023) AFN InFocus video covering the 80th anniversary of the battle at San Pietro Infine, Italy. Includes interview of U.S. Army NATO Brigade Commander Col. Troy V. Alexander. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 06:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 907973
    VIRIN: 231213-N-CJ510-1001
    Filename: DOD_110048814
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Pietro Infine InFocus, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT