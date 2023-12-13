NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 12, 2023) AFN InFocus video covering the 80th anniversary of the battle at San Pietro Infine, Italy. Includes interview of U.S. Army NATO Brigade Commander Col. Troy V. Alexander. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 06:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|907973
|VIRIN:
|231213-N-CJ510-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110048814
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, San Pietro Infine InFocus, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
