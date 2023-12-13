Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Metals Technology

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Ward, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron metals technology craftsman, discusses the mission, capabilities and value the metals technology section provides to the Liberty Wing. Although generally considered to have a support function, Ward goes into detail on how his shop impacts every aspect of aircraft maintenance, directly contributing to keeping the planes flying. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 04:17
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB

    F-15
    RAF Lakenheath
    Maintenance
    48th Fighter Wing
    Metals Technology
    Liberty Wing

