U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Ward, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron metals technology craftsman, discusses the mission, capabilities and value the metals technology section provides to the Liberty Wing. Although generally considered to have a support function, Ward goes into detail on how his shop impacts every aspect of aircraft maintenance, directly contributing to keeping the planes flying. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
