3rd Infantry Division Artillery Soldiers stand at attention

U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division Artillery stand at the position of attention at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Dec. 15, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)
