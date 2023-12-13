Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Patriot Defenders provide 24/7 presence in the Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.15.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Patriot battery operators assigned to the 1-43 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas, discuss their role in providing 24-hour air defense capability while deployed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Patriot is an all-weather, 24/7 ground based, air and missile defense system, capable of intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Department of Defense
    Enhanced Posture
    Patriot Defender

