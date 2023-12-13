Patriot battery operators assigned to the 1-43 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas, discuss their role in providing 24-hour air defense capability while deployed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Patriot is an all-weather, 24/7 ground based, air and missile defense system, capable of intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 03:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907966
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-BQ566-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_110048768
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Patriot Defenders provide 24/7 presence in the Middle East, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
