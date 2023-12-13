B6 and B7 Holiday Message to Sky Soldiers, 2023

Col. Joshua M. Gaspard, 173rd Airborne Brigade commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew D. Carlson, deliver a holiday message to the brigade in Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez and Spc. C Jay Spence)
