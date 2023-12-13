Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B6 and B7 Holiday Message to Sky Soldiers, 2023

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Col. Joshua M. Gaspard, 173rd Airborne Brigade commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew D. Carlson, deliver a holiday message to the brigade in Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez and Spc. C Jay Spence)

