Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. 1st Class Cory Jones - Holiday Greetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    12.13.2023

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Cory Jones with U.S. Army NATO in Sembach, Germany, sends holiday greetings to his friends and family in Rockledge, Fla.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 03:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 907961
    VIRIN: 231213-A-QI808-1438
    PIN: 231213
    Filename: DOD_110048733
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE
    Hometown: ROCKLEDGE, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Cory Jones - Holiday Greetings, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT