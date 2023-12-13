Sgt. 1st Class Cory Jones with U.S. Army NATO in Sembach, Germany, sends a shoutout to Michigan during the College Football Playoffs.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 03:18
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|907960
|VIRIN:
|231213-A-QI808-1435
|PIN:
|231213
|Filename:
|DOD_110048732
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Cory Jones - College Football Playoff Shoutout to Michigan, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT