    F-16 Barrier Certification

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.18.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Civil engineer squadron Airmen test an aircraft arresting system on the flight line at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a barrier certification, Nov. 18, 2023. During the test, F-16 Fighting Falcons conducted a high-speed taxi before hooking onto the arresting cable. The arresting system is used to slow down aircraft in the event of an emergency landing. This marked the first successful certification since the inner runways’ reopening in October this year. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 03:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907946
    VIRIN: 231118-F-BQ566-1001
    Filename: DOD_110048621
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, F-16 Barrier Certification, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    CENTCOM
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Power
    Enhanced Posture

