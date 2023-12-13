F-16 Barrier Certification

Civil engineer squadron Airmen test an aircraft arresting system on the flight line at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a barrier certification, Nov. 18, 2023. During the test, F-16 Fighting Falcons conducted a high-speed taxi before hooking onto the arresting cable. The arresting system is used to slow down aircraft in the event of an emergency landing. This marked the first successful certification since the inner runways’ reopening in October this year. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 03:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907946
|VIRIN:
|231118-F-BQ566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110048621
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
