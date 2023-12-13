Radio Around the Region: Interview with Lt Gen Pleus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region, SrA Adrian Salazar interview Lt Gen Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah W. Ross, 7th Air Force Command Chief about the recent accomplishments of service members stationed at Kunsan during the AFN Kunsan The Eagle afternoon show at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 6, 2023. During the interview, Pleus praised the service members of Kunsan on their ability to stay fit to fight, while Ross applauded the comradery and resilience of the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)