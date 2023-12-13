In this AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region, SrA Adrian Salazar interview Lt Gen Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah W. Ross, 7th Air Force Command Chief about the recent accomplishments of service members stationed at Kunsan during the AFN Kunsan The Eagle afternoon show at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 6, 2023. During the interview, Pleus praised the service members of Kunsan on their ability to stay fit to fight, while Ross applauded the comradery and resilience of the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 00:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|907944
|VIRIN:
|231208-F-MC941-5300
|Filename:
|DOD_110048491
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region: Interview with Lt Gen Pleus, by SrA Brooke Wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
