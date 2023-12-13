Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region: Interview with Lt Gen Pleus

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Wise 

    AFN Kunsan

    In this AFN Kunsan Radio Around the Region, SrA Adrian Salazar interview Lt Gen Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah W. Ross, 7th Air Force Command Chief about the recent accomplishments of service members stationed at Kunsan during the AFN Kunsan The Eagle afternoon show at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 6, 2023. During the interview, Pleus praised the service members of Kunsan on their ability to stay fit to fight, while Ross applauded the comradery and resilience of the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 00:05
    Category: Interviews
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    PACAF
    AFN
    Kunsan
    7th AF
    Lt Gen Pleus

