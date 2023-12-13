Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan's sweetest mission: Operation Sweet Treat

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Operations Sweet Treat takes place at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, December 2023. Operation Sweet Treat is a community-wide effort organized by the Team Osan Spouses’ Club. This initiative involves preparing and delivering packages of cookies with the help of volunteers across the installation. The aim is to provide a touch of home to Airmen stationed across the Korean peninsula, especially for those who are away from their loved ones during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Holiday Season
    OST
    Operation Sweet Treat
    Taking Care of Airmen

