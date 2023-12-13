Osan's sweetest mission: Operation Sweet Treat

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operations Sweet Treat takes place at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, December 2023. Operation Sweet Treat is a community-wide effort organized by the Team Osan Spouses’ Club. This initiative involves preparing and delivering packages of cookies with the help of volunteers across the installation. The aim is to provide a touch of home to Airmen stationed across the Korean peninsula, especially for those who are away from their loved ones during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)