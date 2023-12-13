Operations Sweet Treat takes place at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, December 2023. Operation Sweet Treat is a community-wide effort organized by the Team Osan Spouses’ Club. This initiative involves preparing and delivering packages of cookies with the help of volunteers across the installation. The aim is to provide a touch of home to Airmen stationed across the Korean peninsula, especially for those who are away from their loved ones during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
This work, Osan's sweetest mission: Operation Sweet Treat, by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
