The 8th Force Support Squadron hosted a Frosty 5K in support of the 12 Days of Christmas event program. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Destani K. Matheny)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 23:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|907934
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-BT860-5179
|Filename:
|DOD_110048459
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12 Days of Christmas Frosty 5K, by SSgt Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
