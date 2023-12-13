Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lizzie Mercadante; USO Sentry Village Center Operations Specialist

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.11.2023

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Lizzie Mercadante, center operations specialist at the USO Sentry Village located at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, talks about her position which helps keep the USO safe and clean on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 11, 2023. As a center operations specialist, Mercadante has managed teams of volunteers and has educated them and provided guidance in serving the community. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 00:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907925
    VIRIN: 231211-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_110048322
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lizzie Mercadante; USO Sentry Village Center Operations Specialist, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    USAG Humphreys
    Defense Media Activity
    USFK
    American Forces Network Pacific

