Lizzie Mercadante, center operations specialist at the USO Sentry Village located at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, talks about her position which helps keep the USO safe and clean on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 11, 2023. As a center operations specialist, Mercadante has managed teams of volunteers and has educated them and provided guidance in serving the community. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 00:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907925
|VIRIN:
|231211-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110048322
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
This work, Lizzie Mercadante; USO Sentry Village Center Operations Specialist, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
