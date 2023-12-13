Lizzie Mercadante; USO Sentry Village Center Operations Specialist

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907925" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lizzie Mercadante, center operations specialist at the USO Sentry Village located at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, talks about her position which helps keep the USO safe and clean on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 11, 2023. As a center operations specialist, Mercadante has managed teams of volunteers and has educated them and provided guidance in serving the community. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)