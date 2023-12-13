Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, is removing Ironwood trees planted in the 1870s on Dec. 04, 2023. Safety concerns, including wind susceptibility and internal rot, drive the removal for dun restoration. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 00:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907924
|VIRIN:
|231204-F-PA224-7778
|Filename:
|DOD_110048321
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ironwood Trees: Safety & Restoration - Music/AFN Title, by A1C Caroline Strickland and SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
