    Ironwood Trees: Safety & Restoration - Music/AFN Title

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland and Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, is removing Ironwood trees planted in the 1870s on Dec. 04, 2023. Safety concerns, including wind susceptibility and internal rot, drive the removal for dun restoration. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 00:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907924
    VIRIN: 231204-F-PA224-7778
    Filename: DOD_110048321
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ironwood Trees: Safety & Restoration - Music/AFN Title, by A1C Caroline Strickland and SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DMA
    INDO-Pacific
    #Ironwoodtrees
    #BellowsAFS #EnvironmentalConservation AFN

