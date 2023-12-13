Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Spotlight: BUCN Tristan Estridge

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    11.03.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer MATTHEW JACKSON 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Constructionman Tristan Estridge, speaks on his work as a Navy Seabee while onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber/Released)

    Location: IO

    This work, AFN Spotlight: BUCN Tristan Estridge, by CPO MATTHEW JACKSON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia

