AFN Spotlight: BUCN Tristan Estridge

Constructionman Tristan Estridge, speaks on his work as a Navy Seabee while onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber/Released)
|11.03.2023
|12.14.2023 21:51
|IO
