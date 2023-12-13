Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK Holiday Message

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson 

    AFN Humphreys

    MARFORK Command team give a holiday message to the troops across Korea and United States allies, December 11th 2023. MARFORK Commander Major General William E. Souza III, and MARFORK Command Sergeant Major Hector J. Soto-Rodriguez express their appreciation to the ROK and US troops and civilians.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 20:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907922
    VIRIN: 231211-F-NN190-1001
    Filename: DOD_110048276
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    This work, MARFORK Holiday Message, by SrA Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORK

