Far East District construction

Colonel Heather Levy, Commander Far East District, speaks about all of the projects currently underway and recently completed across South Korea at Camp Humphreys Army Garrison, on December 11, 2023. The Far East District Constructed multiple quality of life buildings, a runway, dining facilities and other forms of infrastructure this year alone. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)