Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Far East District construction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Colonel Heather Levy, Commander Far East District, speaks about all of the projects currently underway and recently completed across South Korea at Camp Humphreys Army Garrison, on December 11, 2023. The Far East District Constructed multiple quality of life buildings, a runway, dining facilities and other forms of infrastructure this year alone. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 20:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 907917
    VIRIN: 231211-F-BN500-1001
    Filename: DOD_110048211
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Far East District construction, by SrA Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan
    Daegu
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Osan
    ROK
    Camp Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT