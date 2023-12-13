Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Marine Corps Reserves: Civil Affairs during KAMANDAG 7

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    10.28.2023

    Video by Cpl. Christopher England 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Thomas Myers, a civil affairs officer with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit discusses the capabilities and importance of the Civil Affairs Military Occupational Specialty and how Reservists play a vital role in active duty operations in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, Oct. 28, 2023. The United States Marine Corps Reserve component plays a vital role in providing capabilities honed in the civilian sector. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher W. England)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 22:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907901
    VIRIN: 231028-M-UF994-7162
    Filename: DOD_110048135
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: BASCO, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Reserves
    Civil Affairs
    KAMANDAG

