United States Marine Corps Reserves: Civil Affairs during KAMANDAG 7

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Thomas Myers, a civil affairs officer with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit discusses the capabilities and importance of the Civil Affairs Military Occupational Specialty and how Reservists play a vital role in active duty operations in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, Oct. 28, 2023. The United States Marine Corps Reserve component plays a vital role in providing capabilities honed in the civilian sector. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher W. England)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 22:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907901
|VIRIN:
|231028-M-UF994-7162
|Filename:
|DOD_110048135
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|BASCO, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
