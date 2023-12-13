Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, Commanding General of the 88th Readiness Division and Senior Commander on Fort McCoy, Wisc. sends holiday greetings to the Soldiers, Civilians, and family members of the Blue Devil Division and U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 17:33
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|907791
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-YK713-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110047788
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SNELLING, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Matt Baker sends holiday greetings, by SSG Bob Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
