    Maj. Gen. Matt Baker sends holiday greetings

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bob Yarbrough 

    88th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, Commanding General of the 88th Readiness Division and Senior Commander on Fort McCoy, Wisc. sends holiday greetings to the Soldiers, Civilians, and family members of the Blue Devil Division and U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 17:33
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 907791
    VIRIN: 231214-A-YK713-2001
    Filename: DOD_110047788
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Hometown: FORT SNELLING, MN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Matt Baker sends holiday greetings, by SSG Bob Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Holiday Season
    USARC
    Readiness
    Fort McCoy
    88th RD

