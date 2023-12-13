375th LRS Airmen perform hot-pit refuel on EA-18G Growler

375th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen perform a hot-pit refueling on an EA-18G Growler, Dec. 13, 2023, on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The United States Air Force employs hot-pit refueling, a method where aircraft are refueled with their engines running. This practice allows aircraft to extend their airborne duration, enhancing mission capabilities and minimizing ground downtime.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
