    375th LRS Airmen perform hot-pit refuel on EA-18G Growler

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    375th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen perform a hot-pit refueling on an EA-18G Growler, Dec. 13, 2023, on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The United States Air Force employs hot-pit refueling, a method where aircraft are refueled with their engines running. This practice allows aircraft to extend their airborne duration, enhancing mission capabilities and minimizing ground downtime.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 16:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907778
    VIRIN: 231214-F-NW874-1003
    Filename: DOD_110047595
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 375th LRS Airmen perform hot-pit refuel on EA-18G Growler, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    refuel
    Scott Air Force Base
    EA-18G Growler
    Hot-pit
    375th LRS

