Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holistic Health and Fitness Program Directors from across the U.S. Army host a panel during the Holistic Health and Fitness Physical Domain Deep Dive

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Holistic Health and Fitness Program Directors from across the U.S. Army host a panel during the Holistic Health and Fitness Physical Domain Deep Dive

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 16:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 907776
    VIRIN: 231004-D-UW048-1593
    Filename: DOD_110047557
    Length: 00:27:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holistic Health and Fitness Program Directors from across the U.S. Army host a panel during the Holistic Health and Fitness Physical Domain Deep Dive, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F
    Physical Domain Deep Dive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT